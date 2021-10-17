NSP: 11-year-old cited for reckless driving, stolen gun charges in 110 mph pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Three minors were arrested in Omaha following a stolen vehicle pursuit Saturday.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), a stolen Jeep was reported traveling east on Interstate 80 around 12:50 a.m. The patrol tried to stop the car near the 42nd Street interchange, but the vehicle drove off after briefly stopping.

The Jeep continued driving east, and officials reported the driver was going 110 mph at some points. The police observed a handgun being tossed from a window of the Jeep during the pursuit.

The three-minute chase came to an end when the Jeep pulled over willingly near the 20th Street overpass.

Officials reported the driver was an 11-year-old boy, and he was cited for theft, possession of stolen firearm, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, and traffic violations. He was released to his mother.

There were two 14-year-old passengers that were taken to Douglas County Youth Center for possession of a stolen firearm.

No injuries were reported during this incident.