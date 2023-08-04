OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Akraserben Foundation is recognizing farm families throughout the state of Nebraska.

Several farms throughout northeast Nebraska will be receiving awards from the Aksarben Foundation to celebrate the state’s agricultural heritage of farm families.

Farm families will receive one engraved plaque and one gatepost maker as a permanent recognition of their milestone.

There are two awards that families can qualify for this year, the 2023 Heritage Farm Family and the 2023 Pioneer Farm Family Award. The Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award recognizes families with at least 40 arcs of farmland held by the same family for 100 years. The Aksarben Heritage Farm Family Award recognizes families with 150 years of family farm ownership.

Nebraska Farm Bureau president Mark McHargue says the bureau is proud to be part of this long-standing program as farm and ranch families deserve to be recognized with this coveted and prestigious award.

Recipients of the Heritage Award, which recognizes family farms with 150 years of existence, are:

Asch Family Farms in Stanton County.

Simonson Homestead, Uecker Family Farm in Madison County.

Those who received the Pioneer Award, which recognizes 100 years of existence, are: