SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A few northeast Nebraska cities received funds for downtown revitalization and public works.

The funds come from the nearly $6.2 million in community development block grant funds. That money comes from the state’s Department of Economic Development.

The city of Norfolk obtained $435,000 to improve the appearance and accessibility of its downtown area through building facade improvements and ADA sidewalk upgrades.

Additionally, the city of Lyons got more than $415,000 for park improvements, while South Sioux City received $405,000 to buy a new aerial fire truck.