Norfolk woman shot appears to be part of ongoing domestic violence

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The fatal shooting of a Norfolk woman appeared to have been centered in an ongoing domestic violence situation.

Court documents reveal 29-year-old Haily Christiansen was fatally shot by 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton July 24 in Norfolk.

Christiansen previously filed a protection order pending against Gleaton, but at the time of the shooting, it had not yet been served.

Earlier this month, Gleaton was arrested after authorities said he forced his way into her home and assaulted her.

Gleaton was charged with domestic assault in connection to the incident and was out on bond at the time of the shooting.

Documents showed that Christiansen went to the police after she received multiple phone calls from a restricted number she believed was Gleaton. She was shot less than 12 hours later.