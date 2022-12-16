OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

Andrea Rodriguez, 42, was sentenced Friday in Lincoln for two counts of embezzlement and theft from Indian tribal organization less than $1,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Nebraska.

Rodriguez was sentenced to years’ probation, a fine of $10,000 and $100 for special assessment fees. She was additionally ordered to pay $19,431.57 in restitution.

The release states that Rodrigues was employed by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska as the Director of the Ponca Tribe’s Domestic Violence Department. She was meant to handle the money from the 2018 Victims of Crime Act Assistance Grant that was intended to help tribal members dealing with domestic-violence related issues.

The release said that Rodriguez created false reimbursement requests asking to pay for the expenses of certain tribal victims, signed the final authorization, and then use the money to pay her own bills in the amount of about $19,431.57.

Curt Miller, the special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General said that the department “will not tolerate any attempts to defraud federal programs, especially those involving vulnerable populations.”

This case was jointly investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.