Norfolk teen involved in rollover, escapes serious injuries

by: KCAU STAFF

Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk teen avoided serious injuries after rolling his car Monday night.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover at an intersection east of Highway 35 and East Benjamin around 11:00 p.m.

The teen was driving west when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to roll his car twice onto its top.

The teen was treated at the scene by Woodland Park Rescue and did not need to be transported to any medical facility.

Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.

