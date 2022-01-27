NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man was arrested for making terroristic threats while holding a knife Wednesday.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, Michael L. Byrnes, 41, was outside a Norfolk business on Norfolk Avenue asking people for marijuana around 4:26 p.m. The employee of the business asked Byrnes to leave. As Byrnes walked away, police said he turned, drew a knife, and threatened to cut the employee while walking toward them.

The release indicated that Byrnes then walked off, no longer threatening the employee. Witnesses were able to confirm the events that took place, and the situation was caught on video surveillance.

Officers were able to locate Byrnes near 1st and Madison streets, and the knife was found on a woman Byrnes was walking with. He was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to the release.

Byrnes was taken to Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to Madison County Jail.