NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Norfolk man has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist early this summer.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Edwin Belina Jr., 53, entered the plea Friday in an Otoe County court and was found guilty.
He faces up to a year in prison when he’s sentenced in January for the June 20 death of 41-year-old Kevin Davidson, of Syracuse, Nebraska.
Investigators found Belina at fault for the crash on Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra.
Police say Belina was driving a pickup truck that turned in front of Davidson, who died at the scene.
Latest Stories
- Siouxland Forecast: November 2, 2020
- 4th Street, Douglas Street intersection to close due to repairs
- Norfolk man enters plea in crash that killed motorcyclist
- Siouxland Salvation Army announces new Christmas-assistance sign-up procedures
- County boards begin tabulating record early vote in Iowa