Norfolk man enters plea in crash that killed motorcyclist

Nebraska News

by: Omaha World-Herald,

Posted: / Updated:

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Norfolk man has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist early this summer.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Edwin Belina Jr., 53, entered the plea Friday in an Otoe County court and was found guilty.

He faces up to a year in prison when he’s sentenced in January for the June 20 death of 41-year-old Kevin Davidson, of Syracuse, Nebraska.

Investigators found Belina at fault for the crash on Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra.

Police say Belina was driving a pickup truck that turned in front of Davidson, who died at the scene.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss