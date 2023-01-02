NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested in Norfolk on Sunday after allegedly strangling a man with a dog’s leash.

According to the Norfolk Police Division (NPD), at around 11:22 p.m. police were called to the area of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue for an assault.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene they made contact with the victim of the assault.

The victim told officers that he had been walking his dog and decided to take a break at a bench on Norfolk Avenue when the suspect, identified as Jeremy Heiderman, 36, began shouting at him from across the road.

According to NPD, the victim said he did not know Heiderman and tried to ignore him. He told officers that eventually Heiderman came across the road and confronted him, started an argument, and shoved him causing him to fall. The release states that Heiderman took the victim’s dog’s leash and wrapped it around the victim’s neck and said he was going to kill the victim.

Police said that a witness had seen and heard what happened as well.

Once police were called, Heiderman left the area, leaving the leash around the victim’s neck.

After speaking with the victim, witness, and Heiderman, Heiderman was arrested for criminal attempt of second-degree murder. Heiderman is being held in the Madison County Jail.