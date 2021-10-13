Norfolk Fire and Rescue experiencing COVID-19 outbreak among staff

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they are experiencing issues with COVID-19 after nearly one-third of their responders have tested positive.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they intend to be able to maintain their standard of minimum staffing on shift of eight, but expect a potential impact should they have larger incidents or back to back calls requiring additional staffing.

At the time being, Norfolk Fire and Rescue are working with their Mutual Aid Partners, Norfolk Dispatch, and our partners at Faith Regional to help out for the next 12-15 days.

Fire officials said if anyone has an emergency to call 911 but if anyone has the ability to get themselves or whomever needs medical attention to the appropriate medical facility with their own transportation, consider that option.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they are doing everything they can to get their staff healthy while maintaining a high standard of care.