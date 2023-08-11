LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Four nominees have been announced for the county court judge seat in the 6th Judicial District in Nebraska, including two from the northeast part of the state.

The judicial nominating commission for that district said they were provided the names of individuals for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen.



The nominees are Sara Bauer of Fremont, Luke Henderson of Norfolk, Louvontree Hunter of Dakota City, and Patrick Runge of Omaha.



A total of seven people submitted applications for the appointment.

The governor’s office said the vacancy is due to Judge Douglas L. Luebe resigning.