LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nominations for the second-annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” contest are now being accepted.

The Nebraska Chamber and Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance are asking manufacturers and Nebraskans to nominate items and businesses for the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska Contest”. In order for something to qualify, the must be manufactured in Nebraska.

“This exciting contest is an opportunity to showcase just how broadly manufacturing is at the heart of success in our communities and our families, not to mention the level of pride Nebraskans have in Nebraska-made products,” said Mike Johnson, NE Chamber Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Manufacturing. “Last year’s competition exceeded our expectations with the excitement it created. We can’t wait to see how the public embraces it and who will take the championship title this time!”

In September, Nebraskans will be invited to vote on the selected products that will be facing off in a head-to-head bracket-style tournament.

The contest is tied into Nebraska’s annual celebration of Nebraska Manufacturing Month in October. The winner of the contest will be announced on October 10.

The contest winner will be announced at the Nebraska Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista where the finalists will have their products on display.

Last year’s winner was Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corps.’s R211 NYC Rail Cart.

Nominations can be submitted on the NE Manufacturing Alliance website.