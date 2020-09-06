No West Nile virus cases in Nebraska so far this year

File – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — There have been no cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus so far this year in Nebraska.

An insect-transmitted illness expert at Nebraska’s health department told the Lincoln Journal Star that it’s unusual to have no cases by this time.

Disease scientist Jeff Hamik says a cool spring might have delayed mosquito breeding, resulting in the longest period without a pool of West Nile-positive mosquitoes in Nebraska history. But Hamik says West Nile cases will start cropping up soon.

Most people with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms. It can cause flu-like symptoms and sometimes leads to severe illness.