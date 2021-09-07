No one hurt after rhino breaks free at Omaha Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium had to execute emergency protocols on Tuesday after a rhino escaped its enclosure.

According to officials, around 1 p.m. Tuesday, zoo staff was alerted of an Indian rhino out of its enclosure in a behind-the-scenes area. The rhino, Jontu, is adult male Indian rhino.

The zoo’s emergency protocols were immediately activated and guests, students and staff were immediately taken to a secure location.

All zoo entry points, including the main entrance, were also closed during the rhino’s escape.

Staff said the rhino roamed around the zoo for about 50 minutes, but they were able to get the rhino back into the enclosure.

No one was hurt during the incident and normal business operations have resumed.