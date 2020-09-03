No-fault divorce law faces legal challenge in Nebraska

In this image taken from Nebraska Supreme Court video, attorney Robert Sullivan takes questions from the Nebraska Supreme Court during oral arguments on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Sullivan represents Michael Dycus, a devoutly Catholic husband who refused to grant his wife a divorce on religious grounds and is challenging the state’s no-fault divorce law. (Nebraska Supreme Court via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A devoutly Catholic husband who refused to grant his wife a divorce on religious grounds is urging Nebraska’s highest court to overturn the state’s no-fault divorce law in a case that could leave Nebraska as the only state without a law that lets couples end their marriage without assigning blame.

Michael Dycus is challenging a district court judge’s decision to approve the divorce, contending that his wife didn’t give a valid reason why their 33-year marriage failed.

His attorney argues that Nebraska’s no-fault divorce law violates the state constitution because it doesn’t allow him the same due-process and equal-protection rights that he’s guaranteed in other types of court cases.

