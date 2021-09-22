No agreement yet on Nebraska congressional, legislative maps

Nebraska state senators returned to the floor Monday for the first day of the special session on redistricting, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are still at a stalemate over how to draw new congressional and legislative maps despite a looming deadline that could force them to postpone the decision until next year and delay the May primary election.

Lawmakers have until Saturday to advance both measures, or else Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers has promised to end their special session, forcing them to resume the debate during their next regular session in January.

Delaying the new maps until next year would force state officials to reschedule the primary.

At issue with the maps are accusations that Republicans and Democrats are trying to draw political boundaries in ways that benefit their party.