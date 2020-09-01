Niobrara community, DOT celebrates reconstructed bridge opening

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KCAU) – On Tuesday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is hosting an event for the opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge.

NDOT is hosting an event to celebrate the opening of a bridge in Niobrara. The celebration will take place at the west end of the Mormon Canal Bridge at 9:30 a.m. Speakers include NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis, Governor Pete Ricketts, industry partners, and local stakeholders.

In March 2019, a floor caused damage to the approach and girders of the bridge and washed the bridge over the Mormon Canal.

