CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A court date has been set for the suspect in the quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.

The arraignment for Jason Jones, 42, has been set for January 23, 2023, in Cedar County District Court. The announcement comes after he waived his preliminary hearing that was scheduled for December 7.

Jones allegedly murdered four people at two different residences and then allegedly set both buildings on fire back on August 4.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

