New York woman arrested after NSP seize cocaine from vehicle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A New York woman was arrested and charged following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington, Nebraska, where police seized around five pounds of cocaine.

According to Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), a trooper observed a Buick heading eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 243 in Dawson County around 1:10 p.m. on Monday.

The trooper that conducted the traffic stop noticed that the woman driving the Buick was acting sneaking.

The trooper then searched the vehicle and located about five pounds of cocaine inside a backpack, which was found hidden in a suitcase that was located in the cargo area of the Buick.

The driver, who was identified as Amanda Stuart, 40, of Buffalo, New York, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

She was then booked into the Dawson County Jail.

Latest Stories