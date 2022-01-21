LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Attorney General is accusing a couple from Brooklyn, New York, of committing a $59.6 million Medicaid fraud involving several nursing homes in Nebraska.

In a complaint filed in Lancaster County, Joseph and Rosie Schwartz and Skyline Healthcare are accused of making decisions that were detrimental to 22 Nebraska nursing homes in order to enrich themselves.

The homes were operated under the Cottonwood Healthcare name. The couple’s facilities were put in receivership in 2018.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the lawsuit says the company made false records and did not maintain documents in order to receive payments to which they were not entitled.