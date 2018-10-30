New store will bring taste of Peru to Wayne Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) - A new store in Wayne will soon be opened, and it's bringing in the unique flavors of Peru.

Ekeko Blends will be opening up on Main Street in Wayne.

Owner Mytzy Rodriguez has been the heart behind the project. Her soft opening is scheduled for only a few weeks away, and that means preparations are in full swing.

Rodriguez and her family have been cleaning, painting, and decorating their new business in hopes to draw in customers.

She says she is excited about her new store and hopes she inspires more people to open a small businesses in Wayne.

"Ekeko will be open pretty soon. Just to enjoy people, getting to meet them, getting to see their likes, and what they want from Ekeko, and showing they Peruvian culture," said Rodriguez.

She hopes to have Ekeko Blends open by the middle of next month.