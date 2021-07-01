New program provides Nebraska vets coverage for pet adoption fees

(KCAU) — Nebraska veterans can apply to have up to $350 in pet adoption fees paid for through Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ (NDVA) new ‘Vets Get Pets’ program.

According to a release, to be eligible, veterans must be registered in the Nebraska Veterans’ Registry and adopt from an organization registered with the Nebraska Rescue Council. Once approved, NDVA will disburse funds directly to the adoption organization to cover up to $350 of the cost of a pet’s adoption.

“We’re excited to offer this new benefit to Nebraska veterans,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “It really is a win across the board, for our state’s veterans and their families, for animal rescues throughout the state, and for the pets that will be adopted. We want to thank all the Nebraskans who have purchased a Vets Get Pets plate because those funds are what make this program possible.”

In January, the ‘Vets Get Pets’ license plate launched with proceeds from the plate’s sale going to fund the adoption fee program for Nebraska veterans. As of June 30, 376 of the specialty plates have been purchased by Nebraska drivers.

The Vets Get Pets license plates are available for purchase through the Nebraska DMV website and cost $5 for the alphanumeric version or $40 for the custom message version.

Full details on the Vets Get Pets program, including how to join the registry and how to apply can be found at here.