New Nebraska bill prohibits dismemberment abortions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Senator Suzanne Geist, District 25, has introduced a bill that would prohibit dismemberment abortion in the state of Nebraska.

The bill, LB 814, would penalize abortionists who perform the procedure.

“I have introduced a bill this morning that will end the practice of a brutal and unthinkable abortion method here in Nebraska – the live dismemberment of unborn children,” Geist said in a press release on Wednesday.

Dismemberment abortion is a procedure where an abortionist inserts grasping forceps into a woman’s uterus and grabs part of her living unborn child’s body and tears it off and continues to tear the baby apart, limb by limb until the child bleeds to death.

Following the dismemberment of the unborn child, the abortionist then collects the removed body part and reassembles them to ensure the entire body has been removed.

“Regardless of our individual opinions on the issue of abortion, we can all agree that no living human being should be torn apart limb by limb,” Geist added.

This specific procedure is typically performed between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

At 13 weeks, an unborn baby has fully developed arms and legs.

While banning the dismemberment abortion procedure, LB 814 would not restrict women’s access to abortion in Nebraska, as other methods of abortion remain available during the same time frame of a woman’s pregnancy.

“This procedure has no place in modern medicine and is a horrible practice in our society. We simply should not and cannot tolerate it any longer,” Geist said.

Several pro-life advocacy groups were present to offer their support of the dismemberment abortion ban.

“The bodily dismemberment of living preborn babies is barbaric, inhumane, and degrading to human life. There should be no place for such a gruesome procedure in our society today. Nebraska Family Alliance is proud to support Senator Geist and her bill protecting babies, women, and society itself from the degrading influence of dismemberment abortion,” Karen Bowling, Executive Director of Nebraska Family Alliance shared.

“We thank Senator Suzanne Geist for seeking to ban this heinous practice with LB 814. When the abortion industry practices brutal techniques, it only makes sense for lawmakers to seek to end those practices just as they have with partial-birth abortion and abortions after 20 weeks,” Julie Schmit-Albin, Executive Director of Nebraska Right to Life said.

“Dismemberment of living unborn children is deeply wrong, and in Nebraska, which has always prided itself for laws that demonstrate our value for human life, there is no reason it should still be happening. We stand with Senator Geist and commend the effort to put an end to the dehumanizing practice,” Marion Miner, Associate Director for Pro-Life and Family, Nebraska Catholic conference added.

According to the Nebraska Statistical Report of Abortions, there have been anywhere from 21 to 186 unborn children that have died by live dismemberment every year over the past 10 years.