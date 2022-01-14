LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued a new Directed Health Measure (DHM).

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is suspending Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient services at the Nebraska Medical Center (NMC) in Omaha. These classes are pre-scheduled and non-emergency surgeries.

“Hospitals that decide to operate under a crisis standard of care should not be performing non-emergency surgeries,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Today’s DHM makes sure the Nebraska Medical Center remains focused on prioritizing care for patients with the most urgent medical needs.”

According to a release from Gov. Ricketts, the NMC is operating under crisis standards.

This new measure is expected to last until February 13 after starting Friday at 5 p.m.