New Nebraska congressional map advances to final vote

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, Nebraska state Senators convene on the floor for the first day of a special session on redistricting in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska lawmakers advanced new congressional boundaries Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, that could make it harder for Democratic presidential hopefuls to pick off one of the state’s five Electoral College votes, as they’ve done twice since 2008. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has moved one step closer to getting new congressional and legislative boundaries after lawmakers advanced redrawn district maps to a final vote in the Legislature.

Lawmakers moved the maps through the second of three required votes. The congressional map drew criticism from some Democratic lawmakers, who argued that it was designed to help Republicans in the Omaha-focused 2nd Congressional District, one of the few places in Nebraska where Democrats are competitive.

The district is also significant because Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that can split their Electoral College votes in presidential elections.

Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden claimed one in 2008 and 2020, respectively, by winning in the Omaha area.