Neb. (KCAU) — In just a few days, there will be a couple of new laws that go into effect in Nebraska. These laws officially go into effect on January 1.

The minimum wage in the state will increase to $12 an hour. Previously, it went up from $9 to $10.50 at the beginning of 2023. Residents in Nebraska voted in 2022 to raise the minimum wage yearly through 2025.

Another law going into effect is a new motorcycle helmet law where bikers will have to submit proof that they’ve completed a motorcycle course before waiving the requirement to wear a helmet on the road.

Additionally, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen will have an executive order go into effect on January 2 to have state workers that have been working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic return to the office.