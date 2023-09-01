OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — In Nebraska, there are several new laws that were set to go into effect on Saturday.

LB 77 allows people over the age of 21 can carry concealed firearms without a state permit or state-mandated gun safety training, but residents still need to pass a background check before getting a gun.

Some of the other new laws are a series of reforms to the state’s criminal justice system, having household pets be included in domestic abuse protection orders, and not allowing suspensions for children in pre-kindergarten through 2nd grade unless a student brings a weapon to school.