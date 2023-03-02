OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — There is a new elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha after a pregnant mother gave birth to a male calf overnight.

The mother, Lolly, is an 11-year-old African elephant. A team was monitoring Lolly 24 hours a day in anticipation, and Lolly gave birth Thursday around 2:20 a.m. Both Lolly and her calf are doing well, zoo officials said.

The Elephant Family Quarters will be temporarily closed to the public to allow Lolly some time to bond with the new calf.

The new calf is now the third African elephant calf born at the Omaha zoo. Eugenia and Sonny were born in January 2022. All three calves were sired by Callee, a 22-year-old male who joined the zoo in 2019.

A fourth elephant calf is expected to be born in the late summer, officials said.