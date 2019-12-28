New drug for cystic fibrosis gives Nebraska man new hope and improvement

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A newly approved drug is bringing new hope to a Nebraska man living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Nicholas Bells, 36, is suffering from the degenerative disorder that impacts his lungs.

Those living with CF see a decline in lung function about four times the average person who isn’t suffering from a lung disease.

Those suffering normally die in their late 30s, but Nicholas was starting to notice CF symptoms until he started taking a new drug, Trikafta.

“I would say it’s the most exciting thing really ever to happen in CF because of the magnitude of change and the number of patients that are affected,” said Dr. Peter Murphy, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Trikafta works on each individual cell to treat CF.

The FDA approved the drug in late October.

Nicholas started seeing results almost immediately.

“It honestly feels kind of like a miracle. The changes that I experience from the beginning of the drug just two weeks in were, overnight. I mean I literally felt it within hours,” said Nicholas Bell, patient.

Nicholas says his lung function jumped 19% in two months.

While he hasn’t stopped his usual treatments, he’s coughing less and taking deeper breaths and he’s working out more.

In fact, since starting Trikafta, he’s shaved four minutes off his mile time.