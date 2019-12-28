New drug for cystic fibrosis gives Nebraska man new hope and improvement

Nebraska News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A newly approved drug is bringing new hope to a Nebraska man living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Nicholas Bells, 36, is suffering from the degenerative disorder that impacts his lungs.

Those living with CF see a decline in lung function about four times the average person who isn’t suffering from a lung disease.

Those suffering normally die in their late 30s, but Nicholas was starting to notice CF symptoms until he started taking a new drug, Trikafta.

“I would say it’s the most exciting thing really ever to happen in CF because of the magnitude of change and the number of patients that are affected,” said Dr. Peter Murphy, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Trikafta works on each individual cell to treat CF.

The FDA approved the drug in late October.

Nicholas started seeing results almost immediately.

“It honestly feels kind of like a miracle. The changes that I experience from the beginning of the drug just two weeks in were, overnight. I mean I literally felt it within hours,” said Nicholas Bell, patient.

Nicholas says his lung function jumped 19% in two months.

While he hasn’t stopped his usual treatments, he’s coughing less and taking deeper breaths and he’s working out more.

In fact, since starting Trikafta, he’s shaved four minutes off his mile time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.