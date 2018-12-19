New child restraint law in Nebraska

There is a new law going into effect that will affect those with small children.

Nebraska has a new child restraint law taking effect January 1.

The new law requires all children under two years old to ride in rear-facing car seats.

All children under 8 years old must sit in a federally approved child safety booster, and they must ride in the back seat with a seat belt.

Lieutenant Chris Chernock with the South Sioux City Police Department said this new rule will help keep kids safe.

“Hopefully we can get the awareness level up to where it needs to be and make sure the kids are safe. That’s the goal, the goal isn’t to write tickets, the goal isn’t to find violators. The goal is to get everyone complying and transporting the children safely.”

Below are the specifics that parents must follow if their kids are riding with them:

All infants and toddlers ride in rear-facing car seats until the age of two or until they reach the upper weight or height limit specified by the car seat’s manufacturer

All children up to age eight must ride correctly secured in a federally approved child safety seat/belt positioning booster.

Children up to age eight must ride in the back seat, as long as there is a back seat equipped with a seat belt and not occupied by other children under eight years of age.

Children ages eight to eighteen must ride secured in a seat belt or child safety seat (belt positioning system).

Violating this new law can end in a fine and court costs. People could be fined $25 for violating the law with an associated court cost of $48.