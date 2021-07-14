New bills require Nebraska students be schooled on financial literacy

(KCAU) — Nebraska students will graduate with financial literacy skills, thanks to a pair of bills passed earlier this year by the state legislature.

“We want to make sure kids know the difference between good and bad debt, and the impact running up a credit card bill today impacts a business 5 to 10 years from now. We feel that giving kids information that they need to make good decisions will put them way ahead of their peers across the country,” said Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante.

Murante said his department will work with the Department of Education to develop the curriculum for personal finance.

The bills require all schools, from elementary to high school, to include fiscal literacy in their education programs by 2023.