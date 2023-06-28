OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska has officially joined the growing list of states that allow residents to use their phones to play the lottery.

Jackpocket, which bills itself as America’s #1 Lottery App, has officially launched in the state of Nebraska. Players will be able to play a variety of games including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Pick 3 and Pick 5 without having to visit a brick-and-mortar retailer.

The app is a lottery courier service that purchases lottery tickets from official retailers on behalf of the customers. It will also provide notifications if a customer wins

Players will be able to win up to $500 from the app. Those who win more than $500 will have to go to a Nebraska State lottery office to pick up their prizes, just as they would have to if they won a large prize from a brick-and-mortar store.

Nebraska is far from the first state to expand into digital play with 15 other states having a digital option for players. Neither Iowa nor South Dakota has expanded into digital play.