Neighborhood in Nebraska creates street mural to slow drivers

A Lincoln neighborhood that sees a lot of speeders has created a giant yellow reminder for drivers to slow down.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that residents of the South of Downtown neighborhood painted a street-sized smiley face on the pavement of 11th Street with the phrase “Slow your roll!”

Residents painted the face over the weekend as a neighborly reminder to motorists.

The project follows a July 21 crash where a boy was hit by a car on nearby C Street. The boy wasn’t hurt, but some kids in the area no longer felt safe biking in their own neighborhood.