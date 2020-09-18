Nebraska’s unemployment rate drops to 4%, lowest in U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate for August dropped to 4%, the lowest rate in the country.

The state Department of Labor reported Friday that the rate was down from a revised July rate of 4.9%.

The declining rate reflects an increase of 4,084 nonfarm jobs in the past month. Nebraska’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, just ahead of Utah’s 4.1% rate.

In a statement, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed the news, saying people are returning to work after disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“Nebraskans are hard-working and resilient, and I appreciate the resolve they’ve shown over the past six months to slow the spread of the virus. The grit and determination of our people, along with an effective plan to restore growth, have led to incredible results,” Ricketts added.

The national unemployment rate in August was 8.4%.

