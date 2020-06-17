Nebraska’s Small Business Stabilization Grants for livestock producers temporarily paused, deadline extended

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced there is a brief pause on the application process for Small Business Stabilization Grants for livestock producers.

Applications will no longer be accepted for the time being during this pause.

The brief pause will provide the DED the necessary time to validate all applicants in a timely manner and avoid potential delays to serving grants.

Applications will be accepted again starting Monday at 8 a.m. CST.

Due to the brief delay, the application deadline has been extended from June 26 to July 1 at 5 p.m. CST.

For more information on how to apply for a Small Business Stabilization Livestock Producer Grant click here.

Potential applicants are encouraged to review the application guidelines and eligibility requirements, which can also be found on Get Nebraska Growing’s website prior to the application re-opening on June 22.

