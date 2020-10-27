Nebraska’s prisons continue to struggle with new virus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s prison system continues to struggle with the spread of the coronavirus among inmates and staff.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Monday that it has placed its Work Ethic Camp near McCook under quarantine after one inmate and three staff members tested positive for the virus. The release says the inmate has been isolated, while the staff members are isolating at home.

The news follows orders last week to quarantine the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln after several inmates there tested positive for the virus.

The department’s website shows the total number of confirmed cases among inmates and staff in Nebraska’s prisons has topped 260 since the pandemic began.

Two inmates have died.

