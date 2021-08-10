Nebraska’s largest school district to consider mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest school district will consider requiring people to wear masks inside its buildings as the state sees an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

The Omaha Board of Education scheduled a special meeting for Monday night to discuss masks. The meeting was announced only hours after the Omaha Education Association sent a letter to the district calling on it to require masks.

The teachers’ union said in a letter that increases in cases are driven by the spread of the more contagious delta variant and vaccination rates are lagging.

If approved by the Omaha board, the mask rule would be similar to requirements during the last school year.