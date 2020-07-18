Nebraska’s homeschool filings jump as school year approaches

LINCOLN, Nebraska (AP/KCAU) – A growing number of Nebraska parents are choosing to homeschool their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska Department of Education had processed 3,400 homeschool filing requests as of Tuesday, up 21% from the 2,800 that had been processed at the same time last year.

The total includes parents who were already homeschooling last school year. The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials said the numbers may go higher still as parents continue to evaluate the reopening plans of their children’s schools.

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Department of Education announced that its public schools will be categorized based on their coronavirus risk using a color-coding scale.