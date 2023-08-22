LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska has recorded its first death due to the West Nile virus in 2023, Nebraska health officials reported.

The first death in 2022 occurred in September, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the state has had an average of six deaths in the last five years from the virus. The most deaths in a year happened in 2018 when there were 13 deaths. 2019 and 2020 had the least amount of deaths at one.

DHHS is asking Nebraskans to take precautions against contracting the West Nile Virus by avoiding mosquito bites. This can be done by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and taking steps to control mosquitos indoors and outdoors.

While anyone can get infected with the virus, those over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a greater risk for severe illness.

Symptoms of sever illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, occasional convulsions, paralysis.

If you think you or a family member might have West Nile virus disease, you are asked to speak with your health care provider. You can also find more information about the West Nile virus in Nebraska on the DHHS’s website.