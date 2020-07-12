July 11: Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 20,998 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 221 new cases as of Saturday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 285.

The DHHS reports that 15,724 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 95 active hospitalizations with 1,421 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 208,338 people have been tested and 187,105 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.