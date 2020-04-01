Nebraska’s 4th COVID-19 death confirmed in Buffalo County

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials in south-central Nebraska have announced the death related to COVID-19, the fourth in the state.

Two Rivers Public Health Department said in a release that the deceased was a man in his 90s in Buffalo County.

“We send our condolences to the family of this individual,” said Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director. “As our community holds this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing. We knew there would be deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska, and this underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of the measures we’re taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus.”

Health officials are asking everyone to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by doing the following.

Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that there are 177 positive cases in the state and 3,025 cases where the virus was not detected.

They opened a statewide coronavirus information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 and it is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, seven days a week.