LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — Candidate filing for the Nebraska 2024 election cycle starts Friday.

Anyone who wants to run for state and federal offices can file with the secretary’s office. This includes offices like the U.S. Senate and House, state legislature, and natural resources districts.

Candidates can access more information at the secretary of state’s website.

The non-incumbent filing deadline is set for March 1. If candidates fail to meet this deadline they will not be on the ballot for the statewide primary in May.