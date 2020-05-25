Nebraskans return to state campgrounds, some unhappy with imposed restrictions

ASHLAND, Neb. (ABC News/KETV) — For many people, Memorial Day weekend means some fun in the sun, but holiday weekend traditions are coming head-to-head with cities and states trying to stop the spread of COVID-19. Some campers in Nebraska say it’s smart while others are frustrated.

RVs lined Mahoney State Park. Families and their dogs are happy to be back out in the sun.

“We had camping plans but then they called us to say, ‘Nope, sorry, we can’t. We have to cancel them.’ So we were very excited to be able to come out and camp, I just hope everybody follows the rules and keeps their distance,” camper Lorie Jaeger said.

At Mahoney, campers must make reservations. They’re only allowed to stay on the campgrounds if they have an RV with a bathroom, portable water and connectivity to electricity. These restrictions are mirrored at most state parks across Nebraska.

“As long as everyone follows the rules and take the proper precautions we think we can all continue to enjoy life even during this crisis,” camper Jay Shellbert said.

But Tyson Milam says the rules across the board just aren’t fair has set up a petition, and he’s gathering support from other people who feel the same way he does.

“You’ve got the people that have the money that can do this. You have the people that can afford to use a tent. If you’re going to open it up, let’s open it up to everybody,” Milam said.

Over 26,000 people have signed Milam’s online petition, many saying the state needs to ease camping restrictions and consider those who don’t have the cash for an RV.

“I’d like the [Nebraska] Game and Parks to open their eyes and take a look at the whole picture. You can’t just segregate people that can afford to play with the people that don’t have the means to have the RVs with all the amenities.”

Others think the state should take it slow.

There are some recreational areas in Nebraska that still allow people to camp in tents. You can find a list of those recreations areas by clicking here.