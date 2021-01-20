Nebraska workers worry about new delay in getting vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska teachers and meatpacking workers worry it will take longer for essential workers like them to get the coronavirus vaccine now that the next group of people to be vaccinated has been expanded to include everyone 65 and older.

The Douglas County Health Department in Nebraska’s largest city said Tuesday that people 65 and older will get the vaccine first ahead of essential workers.

Tim Royers, who is president of the Millard Education Association, said teachers in his district were disappointed to hear that they now aren’t likely to get their shots until March at the earliest.