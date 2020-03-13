Nebraska woman’s trail delayed again in Sydney Loofe slaying

WILBER, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star) — Another new trial starting date has been set in the slaying and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman.

The first-degree murder trial of Bailey Boswell had been set to begin later this month in Lexington. But a Saline County judge agreed to a delay because of a family medical emergency within the court.

The new date: Sept. 23. Boswell is charged in the November 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Boswell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty last year and also faces a possible death penalty. Boswell’s trial was moved to Dawson County because of pretrial publicity.