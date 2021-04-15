Nebraska woman with blood clots after Johnson & Johnson vaccine still critical

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska woman who developed blood clots two weeks after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine remains in critical condition after also having a stroke.

The doctors who have been treating the woman at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha described the case in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday.

Health officials are still investigating whether the 48-year-old woman’s blood clots are linked to the vaccine.

The doctors who are treating the woman said the case suggests that rare blood clots like this may be related to the J&J vaccine.

After the Nebraska case and five others were reported, federal officials recommended not using the J&J vaccine while the cases are reviewed.