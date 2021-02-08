Nebraska woman sues over ‘clown-sized shoes’ she said caused injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman is suing Douglas County over what her lawsuit calls the “clown-sized shoes” she was forced to wear by jail officials that caused her to fall, breaking her nose, dentures and hand.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 59-year-old Maureen Henderson was being held at the Douglas County Jail on a shoplifting charge in January 2020 when she was issued orange jail togs, socks, and plastic slippers that were at least four sizes too big.

When she asked for different shoes, she was told none were available.

Henderson says in her lawsuit that she was wearing the too-large shoes when they caused her fall as she shuffled, chained at the hands and feet, to a court hearing.