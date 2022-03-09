OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman settled her lawsuit against the city over a violent 2019 arrest on Thanksgiving Day for $22,500.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska announced the settlement Tuesday.

City officials didn’t immediately respond to questions about the settlement, but they didn’t admit any wrongdoing as part of the deal.

In the lawsuit, Makayla Townsell says two officers showed up at her home on Thanksgiving Day 2019 as she was hosting a large family gathering.

The officers were there to investigate a report of neglect involving her teenage son.

The lawsuit says one officer threw Townsell to the ground, handcuffed and arrested her without probable cause.

Charges against her were later dismissed, and the neglect report was deemed unfounded.