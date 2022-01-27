LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska woman has been convicted of distribution of child pornography.

According to the release, Krystal Smith, 30, formerly of Bruning, was sentenced in Lincoln for the distribution of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip indicating that a Facebook user named “Shane Smith” tried to share a video of child pornography with another Facebook user in August of 2019, according to the release. Later investigation determined that Krystal Smith’s husband, Shane Smith, was responsible for the activity.

On February 13, 2020, a search warrant was executed at the Smith residence. Mrs. Smith’s cell phone was seized during the search, and examination of the phone revealed sexually explicit files of a child in her life, according to the release. The files included one pornographic video and multiple images of the child. The release indicated that the video and images ‘appear’ to have been taken by Mrs. Smith, and she admitted to producing the video and sending it to her husband.

According to the release, the investigation found that Facebook messenger conversations between the Smiths revealed Mrs. Smith produced and shared additional sexually explicit images and video files of the child to Mr. Smith, and there were further messages discussing potential sexual abuse of the child.

Mrs. Smith was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and 8 years of supervised release with special conditions. She was additionally ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.