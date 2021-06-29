Nebraska woman sentenced for sex crimes at daughter’s sleepovers

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to between 64 and 102 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears.

Christina Greer was convicted in March of 11 charges, including three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Court documents say Greer groomed two of the boys aged 12 and 13 to have sex with her.

Law enforcement retrieved sexually explicit photos of Greer from one victim’s phone. She also was convicted of telling the children not to tell anyone about the incidents.

